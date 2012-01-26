Mental Hellth
A neuroscience PhD dishes on the terrible science being put out by U.S. universities, and how it convinces the general public that we know more about the brain than we do.
Did you know that the founder of BuzzFeed predicted that we'd all be yelling at each other about ADHD 25 years ago (kinda)?
[PAID] Drug policy journalist Zachary Siegel breaks down all the wrong ways we think about drugs.
“[We’re] relying on interventions that I cannot help but feel are total bullshit.”
Learning to accept how deeply fucked everything is, but in a self-care way.
[FREE VERSION] One high school teacher breaks down how COVID exacerbated the disillusionment of young people.
[Subscriber version] One high school teacher breaks down how COVID exacerbated the disillusionment of young people.
Theory Time: Peter Sedgwick's Psycho Politics and challenging notions of physical and mental illness.
