By Nat Cohen

Nat Cohen is a Los Angeles based attorney and writer with a background in indigent criminal defense and eviction prevention.

Over the last few years, home surveillance devices and crime reporting social media platforms have proliferated in the U.S. The threats these services pose to privacy are manifold . But turning every neighborhood into a panopticon doesn’t just erode the fourth amendment—it encourages people to see any stranger as a potential threat. That can have ruinous consequences for those that are already considered “suspicious”: black and brown men, people experiencing mental illness or homelessness, and anyone else who looks “out of place.” It can also lead to absurd situations, like a homeowner calling 911 after mistaking surveillance footage of herself for a strange man.

Perhaps aware of their growing notoriety , these services are now selling themselves as spaces to foster community, collectivity, and care. In other words, they’re not just making users more afraid and isolated—they’re exploiting people’s desire to feel connected in an increasingly atomized, individualistic world. It’s a bleak and vicious cycle, and it makes these companies a lot of money (the market research firm IDC found that over 184 million home security devices were purchased worldwide in 2021.) It also enriches law enforcement, who increasingly rely on home surveillance tech for “data-driven” policing. This “data” is simply what users report as suspicious, creating a feedback loop of panic and fear that’s untethered from actual crime statistics.

The market is saturated with surveillance products and apps, but a few stand out for their popularity: Citizen, Ring, and Nextdoor.