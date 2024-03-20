A few months ago, I ended therapy. I had been seeing a psychologist for six years. And he is, for sure, a large part of the reason I am still alive. But then, within a few months, after many years of usefulness, therapy began to feel not only not-useful, but potentially harmful to me.

I don’t know exactly when I realized this—perhaps it was the umpteenth time we’d talked about my fear of accomplishing my desires, my fear that that would somehow make people angry at me. Repetition is a necessary component of analysis. You return again and again, reframing and finding new angles each time. But this repetition felt different; less like we were uncovering, and more like we were digging a hole. Instead of solving the issue at hand, I was concerned we were actually exacerbating it—finding more and more reasons I was scared of accomplishment, and thus almost justifying them, instead of me, well, just doing the things I want to accomplish.

It was as if through professionally-assisted introspection, I’d found a way to live an internally-focused life rather than an externally-focused one. I’d found a way to excuse my inertia as endlessly-analyzable neurosis.

And so I said goodbye.

Things have not been necessarily great since then, but they have not been worse either. I find myself experiencing slightly more symptomatology typical of my various conditions, but I also find myself wanting now not to analyze these conditions, but to simply do things in spite of them. To live my life.

Therapy is not bad. It is often good. But, I think, it is easy to find tools in this world to force our focus inward. It is encouraged that we constantly check ourselves and check in with ourselves and self-care ourselves. To live externally is to live more dangerously; it is to live a life that takes up public space, a life that is messy and confusing and thus a life that is often frowned upon, especially in an era in which everyone is accustomed to control and curation over social space and affect (e.g. via our phones).

For some—straight, cis, white men, for example—perhaps this has never been a problem. They are used to living lives of externalization. But for others, I think introspection can become somewhat of a trap—a system by which you control yourself so that you do not disturb the peace of the world outside of you.

Since leaving therapy, I have begun to see an excess of introspection not as a sign of high personal responsibility or desire to better oneself, but as a potential symptom of captivity (self-imposed or otherwise). If you are placed in a room with four white walls, your thoughts will turn inward because they have nowhere else to go. Solitary confinement is torture precisely because of this lack of stimuli (social, physical, intellectual). Without claiming that many of us are living lives equivalent to those in solitary confinement (which is deeply evil and should be immediately abolished), I would like to argue that, under capitalism, we all do live on a spectrum of captivity, with access to social and physical and intellectual stimuli unequally distributed. And thus we live on a spectrum of forced introspection, in which we ruminate on our own lives excessively because we do not have adequate access to external stimuli.

And, I believe, this captivity is increasing, not through any directly punitive force, but through learned behavioral changes encouraged by our current culture.