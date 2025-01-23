On Inauguration Day, an ugly man with a horrible combover who is terrible at sex and has the culinary palate of a 7 year-old stood flanked by several other losers, including a divorcee, another divorcee who uses ketamine to cope with being deeply disliked by his exes and despised by his own children, and a man in the midst of a midlife crisis who, despite being 40, recently got a makeover to look like a teenage TikTok influencer, and who began his career developing a website to rank all the women at his college who wouldn’t have sex with him.

These are the dweebs running and ruining our world.

In the traditional understanding of plutocracy, the rich use their money to rig the system in their favor to get even more money at the expense of equality and fairness and democracy. But it has become clear to me that we are not living in a traditional plutocracy. We are living in a Loser Nation, a country governed by nerds and incels who have used their vast power and influence to remake the entire world into a mirror of their own sad lives. Trump winning was their victory lap, but they’d succeeded long before the 2024 election.