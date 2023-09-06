by Elizabeth Polly

Elizabeth Polly is an associate MFT. Though she has abstracted the details of her client's lives, she is writing under an alias to further distance herself and protect their privacy.

At a big public high school where I worked as a therapist-in-training, a student used to drop into the wellness office saying she was scared, she had a pit in her stomach, and asking if it was a panic attack. Knowing from first hand experience how suggestible the nervous system is, I found myself reluctant even to assess possible symptoms for fear of feeding her imagination, like say: short of breath, say: dizzy, say: pain in chest. But I did and the next time she came to me in a panic she asked if this meant she had panic disorder. The worry that she was developing a chronic disorder was indistinguishable from the disorder itself. She’d learned that mental health problems can lead to suicide so she became terrified that she had a life-threatening disease on her hands. By then she was coming into the office almost every day.