The author of this piece is a woman in her 30s living on the West Coast who has asked to remain anonymous.

Mifepristone and misoprostol pills.

Before I knew I was pregnant, I thought I was having a mental breakdown.

Every problem and conflict felt like the worst thing that had ever happened to me. I couldn’t regulate my emotions. I hadn’t been suicidal in over a decade, but those neural pathways were well worn, and I found myself almost comforted to walk them again. Almost, because the onset of those feelings was so sudden, and so alien. I was always tired, and eating became an awful chore. I started researching brain tumors and neurological disorders.

But I wasn’t sick. I was late.