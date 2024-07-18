It is not surprising that it took no more than a few minutes for the assassination attempt of Donald Trump to turn into fodder for dozens of conspiracy theories. What struck me as funny though was that most of them seemed half-baked, even by conspiracy theory standards—like there were no dots to even connect, just vague gestures toward something hidden. The investment corporation BlackRock once filmed a commercial in which the shooter appears for a frame. This is evidence of …. what? No one can seem to say. People also blamed Mossad and Jews writ large. Why would Mossad want to take down Donald Trump, a supporter of Israel and Benjamin Netanyahu? Doesn’t matter.

Conspiracy theories have always been semi-fantastical, but usually they have a kernel of truth that makes them attractive. Like, yes, the government is doing shit without our knowledge and it’s probably bad.

This current crop of conspiracy theories is interesting to me because, I think, they’re the purest distillation of what conspiracy theories are—forms of denial of reality in favor of a false reality more exciting and affirming. But the more I thought about these conspiracies, the more I realized how much in common they have with more normal people’s reactions to the news.