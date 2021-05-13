"CBT is a band-aid on a broken leg"

A student in the U.K. details his 8-year bureaucratic nightmare through CBT and SSRIs and finally finding the thing that works.

P.E. Moskowitz
May 13Comment 2Share
Cognitive behavioral therapy - Wikipedia

Robin Craig is a Brighton-based PhD student writing on trans and disabled Shakespeare performance. He is also a freelance culture writer and has written for VICE, Refinery29, and Huck Magazine (forthcoming) on a variety of trans issues. In his spare time he writes Looking at Porn, a monthly Substack series on niche and taboo fetishes.

We spoke about the …

This post is for paying subscribers

← Previous