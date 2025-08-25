Hiiiiiiiii.

I’ll keep this short: I have a new book called Breaking Awake. It’s out on September 9th. It’s about having a mental breakdown, doing drugs to recover from that mental breakdown, and finding lots of people across the country in the same situation as me. It’s like if Eat, Pray, Love was about ketamine and cocaine instead of pasta or whatever (I hope Julia Roberts will play me in the film adaptation too).

On September 9th, I’ll be in conversation with Julia Hava of the Binchtopia Podcast at the Powerhouse Arena in Brooklyn.

You should come!!!!!! There are $5 tix here.

Love you all.

-Paris

Oh, and you can pre-order the book here in the U.S. and here in the U.K. :).