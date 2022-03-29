Chris Wheatley is a writer and journalist based in Oxford, UK. He has too many records, too many guitars and not enough cats.

The first time I sat behind the wheel of a car, I was 45. I grew up in a low-income family. We never owned a vehicle and, to this day, only one out of six of us children have learned to drive. In fact, until recently, the idea never entered my head. This might be partially due to my life-long struggle with anxiety and depression—dealing with day-to-day life is often enough of a challenge, without adding further stress.

There's something more though. I have always felt, on a deeply instinctual level, that cars represent a form of collective insanity, a terrifying and dangerous rush away from the natural order of things which can only be detrimental to our mental health.