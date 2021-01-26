'Drugs are just drugs': America's deadly, retrograde view of pleasure and pain
[PAID] Drug policy journalist Zachary Siegel breaks down all the wrong ways we think about drugs.
Zachary Siegel is a 31 year old journalist and writer on drugs, the drug war, and drug policy. He’s a former heroin user who was kind enough to open up to me about his journey with heroin addiction, and how the experience helped him form his opinions on drugs. He saw first hand how harm reduction helped save lives, and how America’s mainstream view on d…