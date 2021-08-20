Have We Jumped the Shark with Psychedelics?
An over-corrective to DARE-era propaganda has left us with an overly rosy picture of these powerful drugs.
Jess Rohan is a journalist in Cairo.
In the spring of 2019 I ate shrooms for the first time, and had flashbacks for a year. For months, I’d be sitting in bed on my phone when suddenly the room would tilt about 15 degrees and darken, like the sun had passed behind a cloud. I felt scared, confused and unhinged, just like I’d felt that spring day in the pa…