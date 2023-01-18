by Annie Tressler

Annie Tressler is a publicist and freelance writer in New York City.

“Do you need to drink less?”

“What kind of drinker are you? Stress drinker? Social drinker? Trauma drinker? High risk drinker? Take the (free!) test”

“Are you looking to cut back?”

“Are you looking to get sober?”

The Algorithm, throughout the years of my interminable scrolling, has diagnosed me with an array of ailments and afflictions: adult ADHD, attachment issues, a symphony of depressions…autism. Recently, “alcohol use disorder,” and for the low price of somewhere between $13.99 and $59 a month, I could work on it with the aid of an app.