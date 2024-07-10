It is currently one billion degrees out in New York City, and it has been for a week and will be for the next week or more. This is not a heat wave. It is a heat normal. The future is here, and it is hot and annoying and makes me feel like shit.

I try not to notice the effects of climate change, but unless I literally close my eyes when I walk around, then I must. Living in the same place for 30+ years means you have a pretty good sense of how things change on a minute level. And the things are changing. Yes the obvious ones like the fact that we don’t really get snow anymore. But also like…have you noticed that the trees in New York are more lush now? That they look more tropical?

I attempt to go about my days denying these things and when that doesn’t work practicing acceptance of them and then saying “what can I do” and going on with my days anyway. “Haha yeah that’s funny,” I say at an outdoor bar while I watch the jungle-like foliage whooshing around behind my friend’s head.