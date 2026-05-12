Mental Hellth

Mental Hellth

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Sophie Weiner's avatar
Sophie Weiner
5d

Yes! And for someone who has lived their whole life confused as to why they struggle so much, a diagnosis can provide a lot of relief, even if that relief is only a starting point. Of course, the ideal version of getting a diagnosis or identifying with a disorder like ADHD is that it gives you tools to actually improve your life via medication or new coping strategies, not to provide an all purpose excuse for anything bad you do. This is why I do think that diagnoses, as flawed as they are, can still be useful (that and insurance rebates). I'm also wary of going too far in the other direction towards the RFK Jr. banning SSRIs or the "mental illness is all fake" camp. But that's the constant grey area we have to live in, as you say!

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Mikala Jamison's avatar
Mikala Jamison
4d

The Carmela anecdote reminds me of a line I just heard during my 37th Mad Men rewatch: Don and Betty's neighbor Helen, a divorcee everyone judges for being a divorcee, tells Betty that the hardest part about divorce is "realizing you're in charge."

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