Psychiatry Is an Abolitionist Issue

How a bad experience with SSRIs and a friend's suicide taught Stefanie Lyn Kaufman-Mthimkhulu how we police people's brains.

james factoraApr 19CommentShare

Stefanie Lyn Kaufman-Mthimkhulu is a queer, disabled, autistic & mentally ill community organizer and graduate from Brown University. They’re the founder and executive director of Project LETS, an abolitionist project working to build non-carceral alternatives to the American mental healthcare system, which has been inspired by their experiences with it…

This post is for paying subscribers

← PreviousNext →