Psychiatry Is an Abolitionist Issue
How a bad experience with SSRIs and a friend's suicide taught Stefanie Lyn Kaufman-Mthimkhulu how we police people's brains.
|james factora
|Apr 19
Stefanie Lyn Kaufman-Mthimkhulu is a queer, disabled, autistic & mentally ill community organizer and graduate from Brown University. They’re the founder and executive director of Project LETS, an abolitionist project working to build non-carceral alternatives to the American mental healthcare system, which has been inspired by their experiences with it…