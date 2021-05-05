"Psychology is the tool for correcting capitalism's contradictions"
Critical psychology researcher Khadijah Diskin on how we've internalized psychology's worst features
Khadijah Diskin is a PhD researcher in critical psychology in London. We chatted about popular misunderstandings of psychology, psychiatry and psychoanalysis, starting with the idea that we know anything at all about the brain.
[This as-told-to has been edited and condensed].
How I’ve come to think about the world is that people assume there are easy answ…