I don’t need to tell you all the reasons that social media is bad for you. I’ve written about it several times. Suffice to say, I was aware enough of the ill effects it was having on my psyche, and seemingly on society writ large, that at a certain point I was like why am I not doing anything about this.

This is my second Anti-Social Media Diary entry.

Using social media for hours a day not only felt bad in a very direct this-product-is-hurting-my-brain way, but also because doing so was a relinquishing of my own agency. I was aware something was bad for me and yet I kept doing it. And this in itself contributed to a feeling of helplessness and hopelessness. Like why can’t I stop smashing this mallet over my own head.