You are a cup. Or a jar. Or a mug. Or whatever vessel of your choosing. The point is that you have limited capacity—you can only hold so much. These days, it is important to know that, as the things we can fill ourselves with are endless. People often wonder why we’re all so anxious these days. There are, obviously, multiple answers. But one obvious one is that there is simply too much to take in; that our brains are not meant to be filled with so many things, and that the deluge of things is ever-increasing.