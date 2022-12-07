It’s winter!!! I am listening to a lot of contemplative ambient music. I highly recommend Kali Malone’s The Sacrificial Code, an amazing album filled with brooding organs. Winter is kind of depressing, but I welcome it as an opportunity to look inward, to feel more autonomous, to feel less reliant on external stimuli (friends, sun, dancing, drugs) for satisfaction. Malone’s music allows me to gaze at my emotions at a distance, and sort them out slowly. I’ve learned to find enjoyment in this internally-focused kind of state. Summer is expressive. Winter is introspective. Maybe a cliche, but one that I am really embracing.

Anyway, on to the links!