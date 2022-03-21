Ekemini Ekpo (she/her) is a Nigerian-American actor/singer/song-writer/former Twitter fiend. She also writes on occasion. For more, check out her website, her Medium, or her IG: @e.u.ekpo

We love to see artists in pain.

I think when this idea is framed so bluntly, it becomes really difficult to acknowledge the sadistic relationship that art consumers have with art makers. But upon further interrogation, we might admit that we all kinda believe that the best art comes from the emotionally tortured. Many of the traits we vilify in “regular people,” such as substance abuse and mental illness, we venerate in artists. At best, these eccentricities become part of their mystique; at worst, we retcon them into integral elements of their creative genius. When I think of this phenomenon, visionaries such as Basquiat, Amy Winehouse, Kurt Cobain, and Robin Williams come to mind.

As a theater-maker myself, the formula seems simple, albeit masochistic: pain + artistic talent = a career. And my depression and anxiety present a deep well of unfortunate feelings and circumstances to pull from. But when I remember that I'm Black, what seemed like simple addition starts to look like a delicate calculus.

On one hand, pain sells. On the other hand, threats to the status quo do not. And much of the heartaches that I have experienced in life were a direct downstream consequence of being Black in an anti-Black world. To add insult to injury, as a Black woman, my pain, both physical and emotional, is easily delegitimized.

In general, the extent to which artistic expressions of Black pain or suffering are tolerated is directly tied to the ease with which that art can be incorporated or co-opted to serve various mythologies. Even art that ostensibly critiques American racism must have the potential to legitimize American racial capitalism. Take for instance Nina Simone’s rendition of Feeling Good, acknowledged as an anthem for Black female emancipation, and its repeated use in commercials, including an advertisement for a new Kardashian TV show.

Despite the fact that we (Black people) are not (no longer) commodities in the strictest, most literal sense, we (Black artists) are compelled to commodify our traumas in ways that legitimize the very structures that oppress us.