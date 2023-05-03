Taylor Lorenz is a technology journalist and the author of the forthcoming book Extremely Online: The Untold Story of Fame, Influence, and Power on the Internet. She was one of the first people to take the “creator economy” seriously as a journalistic beat, writing extensively about the exploitation and mental health issues creators faced. And she has been targeted extensively for her work. She was kind enough to talk to me about her book, the shitty working conditions of content creation, and her own views on the internet and mental health.