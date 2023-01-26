Recently, I have been on TikTok a lot more (which I need to stop), and despite barely ever liking a video or following anyone, the algorithm has decided that I am bipolar, have Borderline Personality Disorder, am addicted to fentanyl, and am dealing with a host of traumas from my childhood. It’s truly jaw-dropping just how much content there is about mental health on TikTok, and social media writ large, and truly depressing how simplistic and rigid it all is. Which makes sense—these platforms encourage us to whittle down the nuances of our lives to the lowest common denominator, so that they can be widely shared.