By Ryan Lark

Ryan Lark is a writer living in Lexington, Kentucky. His monthly newsletter For the Love of Nature focuses on the advancements being made in sustainability. He can be reached on Twitter @ry_lark and by email at rylark8@gmail.com.

My first environmental activist meeting was in a white-walled room with fluorescent, overhead lighting that, ironically, had not a single window to see the tree-filled college campus that surrounded us.