On a recent Sunday night, hungover from a party the night before, but not dramatically so, I decided to microdose LSD (one-tenth a tab, liquid measure), and go for a long walk through Manhattan.

I began on 14th Street and Avenue A, strolling down through the Lower East Side, then across to the East Village, then toward Midtown. I ate a mediocre burrito (actually it was less than mediocre, it was bad). I drank a Starbucks hot chocolate (this was also bad, but three of the three indie coffee shops I stopped in didn’t have hot chocolate! Travesty!). And on each block, at each stop, I felt a sense of profound beauty around me. Everyone bundled up in their winter coats, families hauling Christmas trees down the street, little old shop owners closing up their stores. Even Murray Hill was appealing to me in this state.

The acid of course helped cultivate my winter wonderland spirit, but, I realized as I walked, I was also just genuinely happy. After a few extremely hard years, I felt, well, better.

Strangely, this realization came with a sudden surge of anxiety and dread, not because I thought something bad would happen, but because, deep in my bones, I realized nothing bad would happen. That I actually was better. That I had moved on from various traumas. And, it turns out, freedom is the scariest thing of all.

For the last several years I’d been in a deep rumination about the purpose of my life, questioning how to move on from various Bad Things that happened to me, how to believe in a bright future when things can be so bleak. I say rumination and not depression because depression implies a useless disorder, one that must be cured instead of embraced. What I experienced was a productive sadness and introspection, one necessary to realign my life and prepare myself for the rest of it (btw, some scientists think this is the biological purpose of depression—to shut off external stimuli and unnecessary functioning so that the brain can work on a big, complex, internal problem).

In this ruminative phase of life, I was so focused on myself, healing, processing, that everything became a bit duller, the magic of life muted. Food became utilitarian. My interest in sex decreased. I believe this phase was extremely necessary, but I also believe that leaving it is extremely necessary, and one of the hardest parts of healing. Rumination, depression, whatever you want to call it, serves a purpose, but can also become a kind of compulsive cycle.

For several months, I felt ready to move on, really eager to—I wanted to stop thinking so much and just live life. But many times I’d try, and BAM, a panic attack would hit, or I’d get a deep unease in my stomach, because something told me I was not ready.

I described it as a rubber band to my therapist: pull it a bit and let go and the force of the snap-back will be low, stretch it a lot and the force of the snap-back will increase. The further you get away from your traumas, the more you heal, the harder you’re snapped back, until, eventually, the band breaks. Mastering this process, the pulling, the snap back, the eventual breakage, is what I have been focused on for the last year or so.

This tension has been a central part of psychoanalytic thinking since the invention of psychoanalytic thinking.

In Todd McGowan’s view of Freud’s death drive, the drive is not, as it’s often presented in popular culture, a subconscious wish to die, nor, “an impulse to return to an inorganic state (as Freud’s metaphor in Beyond the Pleasure Principle might imply) but an impetus to return to an originary traumatic and constitutive loss…Subjects engage in acts of self-sacrifice and self-sabotage because the loss enacted reproduces the subject’s lost object and enables the subject to enjoy this object.”

When we experience a traumatic event, whether the the loss of a loved one, the loss of one’s image of oneself, or a societal loss—the loss of freedom in capitalist society, the constant re-traumatization we go through in day-to-day capitalist life, we develop a kind of attachment to that loss. It’s hard to move beyond it. Rumination becomes compulsion.

McGowan:

“The better things are going for the subject, the more likely that the death drive will derail the subject’s activity. According to the theory implied by the death drive, any movement toward the good—any progress—will tend to produce a reaction that will undermine it. This occurs both on the level of the individual and on the level of society. In psychoanalytic treatment, it takes the form of a negative therapeutic reaction, an effort to sustain one’s disorder in the face of the imminence of the cure. We can also think of individuals who continue to choose romantic relationships that fail according to a precise pattern. Politically, it means that progress triggers the very forms of oppression that it hopes to combat and thereby incessantly undermines itself. There is a backlash written into every progressive program from the outset.”

The rubber band always snaps back.

How to embrace this inevitable cycle is some of the most crucial work of psychoanalysis, and is perhaps some of the most crucial work of any movement to better the world. To McGowan, anyone serious about material betterment must factor in the inevitability of, and enjoyment in, loss in movement building.

I believe we are scared of happiness, scared of imagining a better future, because we are scared of the rubber band snap-back—we know the further we progress toward joy at a personal level, and liberation at a societal one, the stronger the snap-back will be.

This traps us in a state of anhedonic mediocrity. We can see this fear of joy everywhere, in the puritanical misery of much progressivism today, in the fear of expressions of joy in the form of drag shows (yes conservatives and fascists hate gay and trans people, but they also, I think, are scared of the freedom and joy we represent), in the constant insistence in popular culture that we must be hypervigilant, aware of our surroundings, lest we be murdered.

The solution to me seems to be to become more comfortable with this process, to allow and cultivate hope and joy, and allow and enjoy the subsequent and inevitable ricochet back to loss and sadness.

The idea that hope is radical has become cliche at this point, but that’s because we’ve misunderstood it. It’s not that we should have blind faith in a better future, but that the actual practice of hoping, of feeling joy and happiness, is something that can be radical to foster. The world works against us feeling hope in every way—beating us down with empty politics and meaningless jobs; isolating us from each other until we go crazy; often directly attacking us when we do express joy (think: mass shooting at a nightclub)—because if we were to realize our desires, realize how good hope and joy feel, we would realize that the world as it stands is untenable.

None of this is to say that me taking a small amount of LSD and walking around New York was a radical act, but that that feeling of ecstasy it produced, and the subsequent feeling of loss it produced, must be nurtured for my individual liberation. And that this same process, of feeling the extremes of joy and loss, must be nurtured if we have any hope of building a better future.

My New Year’s resolution this year is to push myself to these extremes—to strengthen myself so that I do not fear joy, even if I know that joy will also entail the feeling of loss.

We stretch the rubber band, and in doing so reveal the limits of our strength. But each time the rubber band snaps back, we gain the strength to stretch it a bit further. Until, eventually, it will break.