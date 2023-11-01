A woman in a full face of makeup in what appears to be a very fancy bathroom somewhere in the United States claims that Jews everywhere are scared of a second Holocaust. Meghan McCain posts to her Instagram that she would gladly hide Jews in her house if it ever came down to it. A woman in a Target parking lot claims that any and everything is a sign that you’re about to be human trafficked. The most popular podcasts in the world tell millions of listeners to constantly stay vigilant, or else you will be murdered or sexually assaulted by some random person.

There’s something disturbing about each of these images, which I think comes from the cognitive dissonance they exhibit: to talk about the imminent second Holocaust as you sit in your TikTok mansion; to talk about human trafficking from the comfort of your SUV in American suburbia, to say you are terrified when you are Meghan McCain, former host of The View and daughter of one of the most powerful politicians in the world.

But that is essentially the point. There is no cognitive dissonance for these people because their paranoia and their comfort are two sides of the same coin: to be a white person, especially an American white person, is to be ensconced in an immense amount of safety while also constantly living in fear of imminent dissolution of that safety.

This is what it has meant to be white and American, really ever since the invention of whiteness and Americanness.

Because, in order for whiteness to function, there must always be a scary Other, just out of the frame, the specter of whom keeps you going. You must constantly reaffirm your life, and the systematic violence required to live it, or you risk becoming that Other, a fate for many worse than death.

But in the past few weeks, the specter of the Other was made real, forced into public view when a Hamas attack on Israelis elicited a genocidal response from Israel which was then captured in real time on social media. All of a sudden, the Other, in this case Palestinians, was no longer a theoretical oppressed group living behind walls (both literal and figurative, in the sense that they are literally walled in by Israel, and in that their lives are extremely rarely covered by the Western media and thus rarely enter our conscience), but real people whose lives had real stakes. All of a sudden, the extreme violence required to maintain the state of Israel, and by extension the violence required to maintain all imperial state power, was as clear as day.

What followed was an endless stream of op-eds and doxxing campaigns and social media posts centered on the idea that Jews—not even Jews in Israel, but Jews in New York and everywhere else—should be scared. And not only Jews, but white people and Americans and Europeans the world over—that’s why politicians and the media kept saying, without any evidence, that they were concerned about possible terror attacks.

I’d posit that what most white people, Jewish or not, are reacting to right now, is not a fear of their own safety, but the fear and terror that comes with being exposed to the Other, and no longer being able to deny the systemic violence required to maintain our lives of safety.

***

Whiteness has always been a precarious thing. And it has always required fear of the oppressed Other to maintain its functioning.

In the post-slavery United States, whiteness was used as a wedge to ensure class solidarity did not form between Black, formerly-enslaved Americans and white working class ones. As the late political theorist Joel Olson argues, Americans with European lineage had to make a very clear and at times conscious choice: they would be granted some of the privileges of whiteness—freedom of movement, some economic freedom, the freedom to vote, to educate one’s own children—as long as they disavowed the clear linkages of working class white struggle with the struggle of people who had been enslaved.

This, Olson argued, created a kind of “glass floor” for white Americans, “below which they can see but cannot fall.”

Having this floor does not mean that all white people become equal, but that those who conform to whiteness cannot be “degraded below it, and that one can always see those beneath it and feel superior to them.”

But with the invention of this glass floor came a problem: a floor for white people is a ceiling for those below it. So that separation is always tenuous and must constantly be reinforced both through direct violence and a propaganda apparatus meant to convince people of their separateness. And of course, those below this floor/ceiling will eventually attempt to break it. And this creates an ever-present fear amongst those above the glass floor that the violence they’ve kept behind a barrier will eventually break through and all of a sudden affect them. Thus fear is a necessary and ever-present component of whiteness.

Which is why narratives of Black-on-white violence became so appealing to Americans—they scratched an itch in every white American’s brain, that part of them that deep down knew their fear of the Other, and the suffering it represents, was a prerequisite for their idyllic and safe lives.

As true crime scholar Jean Murley has explained, this fear has been ever-present in the white, American mind—in tales of Natives kidnapping white settlers, in films like Birth of a Nation and the trope of the Black kidnapper or rapist of a white victim. Though these fears are obviously exaggerated and sensationalized, they also contain a truth: there is something to fear in one’s whiteness—that the violence necessary for its existence will one day come back to you. That the people below the glass floor will get their revenge.

What, I think, is so confusing about Israel for many white people is that Jews used to be one of the peoples underneath the glass floor. Fear of Jews enabled the creation of whiteness in Europe. The Jewish Other was a necessary invention/exaggeration for demagogues like Hitler in order to unite disparate factions of Europeans under the banner of Aryanism. The fear of Jewishness was so necessary for the identity of the non-Jew that Jean-Paul Sarte argued that, “if the Jew did not exist, the anti-semite would invent him."

Jewish people today are in a much different position: we are, by and large, considered white. We are conferred most of the same privileges as non-Jewish white people—we are economically fine, we have freedom of movement and education. Which is not to say that antisemitism doesn’t exist, but that antisemitism is largely irrelevant to the predominant fear of white people, Jewish and non-Jewish, right now. What we fear is the abolition of the glass floor beneath us, or, more literally, the wall between Gaza and Israel. What we fear is not persecution for our Jewishness, but retribution for the violence required for our whiteness. No wonder non-Jewish white people seem equally scared! They are not afraid of being Jewish, they are afraid that the invisibilized Other is now visible, and not only visible, but demanding rights, demanding to not be killed, demanding to get rid of the glass floor or the brick wall. And they are scared that even some white people seem to be agreeing—arguing for the abolition of the glass floor.

This fear is particularly prominent when it comes to Jews because Jews showcase the construct that is whiteness, and thus its inherent instability. We are the people to have most recently been granted a place above the glass floor, and thus our existence as white people feels precarious, and thus makes the whiteness of all white people feel precarious. This has been made plain by the founders of Israel themselves, who saw Zionism as a project of ensuring some Jews were conferred the privileges of whiteness while others—Sephardic Jews and Jewish People of Color—were left out.

To be sure, the predominant use of Israel to the American state is as a military outpost, but I also think that Americans are particularly invested in Israel because they see it as integral to the project of shoring up whiteness. To allow Palestinian liberation would be to admit that whiteness requires constant violence.

And so, as this construct becomes clear for everyone to see, it’s no coincidence that some of the most widely-spread stories coming out of Israel right now are ones that depict Palestinians as rapists and baby-beheaders (claims for which there is little to no proof). The stories echo the stories of the Black rapist or Native kidnapper throughout American history. The Other has made himself known, and we as white people have been forced to reckon with the violence necessary to maintain him as such. And so our subconscious fears have been rendered conscious.

A common refrain on social media is that every Zionist accusation is actually a confession. And I think this is true not just for Zionists but for those who project their fears onto immigrants, trans people, whoever: we are confessing that somewhere deep down, we know the violence that upholds our project.

The lengths people will go to defend their fears as rational, and thus defend the ethnic cleansing campaign being carried out by Israel, show to me that we are not just scared for the existence of Israel, but that we are deeply terrified that the glass floor of whiteness is rapidly cracking. People defending Israel’s war crimes are arguing that that floor must be repaired at all costs.

This cracking has been happening the world over: America is becoming more diverse, white people are losing some of their economic advantage, immigrants are immigrating to Europe. And so these narratives of fear—of trafficking in a parking lot, of a savage population ready to kill anyone at a moment’s notice, of gangs controlling our urban cores just beyond the view/consciousness of white, suburban minds—are bound to become more and more prominent in the psyches of white people.

All of which has left me feeling distraught. My Jewishness is deeply important to me, but these past few weeks have made it clear just how invested so many of us are in whiteness, and thus in the oppression of, and fear of, those below the glass floor. To go, in just a few decades, from being a people oppressed and thus often a people who worked hand-in-hand for the liberation of all peoples below the glass floor, to some of the most vociferous defenders of it, feels shameful.

Olsen, speaking of white people writ large, writes that the problem, “is not the refusal to envision a society free of all exclusions based on race or other social distinctions. The tragic limitation of the white imagination is that a people imagined itself white at all.”