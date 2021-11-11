Treatment Beyond Punishment
A young New Yorker discusses involuntary psychiatric hospitalization, and finding mental health care that doesn't feel like punishment.
Logan is a 21-year-old Black, trans man from the Bronx. He talked to me about involuntary psychiatric treatment, the ineffectiveness of our mental health care system, and finding a therapist that allowed him to actually start exploring himself and his past.
[This interview has been edited and condensed]
I grew up in New York City and went to a specialized…