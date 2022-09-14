About five years ago, after a near-death experience (which you can read about elsewhere because I’ve talked about it a bunch of times and don’t feel like talking about it again), I became very ill. Yes, mentally, but physically too. My body was not harmed during the traumatic experience, and yet my body is primarily what responded to it. My muscles constantly ached, as if I’d just run a marathon. Simple tasks, like going grocery shopping, could deplete me for a full day. I felt flu-ish on and off for years.