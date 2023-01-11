At certain points, it feels like my system overloads. I’ll be out with friends, or on a nice walk, the sun shining on my skin, and then all of a sudden I’ll want to power down all operations. If I’m out, I want to rush back home, if I’m home, I want to crawl into bed and look at social media, if I’m in bed on social media, I want to take a klonopin—shut off external stimuli completely until I am a body and no mind, the world ending at my skin.