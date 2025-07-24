Helloooooo everyone.

Firstly: my friend Julia Hava is running a study on social media and relationships. She’d love if you took her survey! Please do! It’s easy peasy!

Second of all: have you noticed that the world is bad? Lol.

Specifically, I think it’s becoming clearer than ever that the internet is basically irredeemable. Billionaires are using the technology they control to overtake our brains and ability to think deeply. The internet isn’t some kind of neutral technology with good and bad features, it has become a purposeful tool of mind control, allowing the ruling class to enact their every whim on the world by placating us all with dopamine rewards, and making us all too stupid and unfocused to do anything about it!

But perhaps the silver lining is that the more obvious it becomes that there’s no winning on the internet, the more obvious it will become that the only solution is to get the fuck off of it!!!

And with that, I present to you this installment of the Link Drop!