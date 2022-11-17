What Does a Panic Attack Feel Like to You?
Finding a good metaphor/descriptor....
I was writing about panic attacks, and got me wondering, what does a panic attack feel like to you? I’d love to know how you describe them to yourself, your friends, your therapist, whoever. It’s one of those things that’s so specific yet hard to really elucidate; you have to kind of resort to inadequate metaphor. So I’d love to know how you manage to relay your experience!
Here’s a description of a panic attack from my forthcoming book, Rabbit Hole.
To me, panic attacks were a feeling of a feeling—a sudden and overwhelming sensation that I would return to my previous state of brokenness, be re-swallowed; that I no longer controlled my brain, my body, my reality. A series of events, internal thoughts, triggers, maybe a thought of something bad—a friend who had done something that pissed me off, or a thought of an uncertain future, or whatever it may be—that would lead to a stomach pang that felt like a stomach pang from the breakdown years, that would lead to a heart racing that felt like the breakdown years, and on and on, a chain reaction, until boom. Or like like a lock pick—if one pin triggered, nothing, a jiggle in the door; but if enough of them were touched, in the right order, the lock would click open; my insanity from long ago no longer safely contained behind the steel door I’d spent so much energy constructing; it would rush in, the past amalgamating with the present, until the present was no longer perceivable as such—a mind in several temporal states simultaneously. Craziness.
Comment below!
For me it’s sensory overload. Words stop making sense, my ears ring loudly, clothing feels wrong, lights are too bright, objects around me seem overwhelming…it’s a full body experience where everyday things are suddenly painful and/or too much to process.
A really good metaphor for my anxiety (that I've held onto forever) is the feeling one would get if they were an astronaut in outer space that has been separated from their spacecraft/fellow astronauts/anything known. The movie Gravity (2013) with Sandra Bullock plays on this fear really well, and is aptly named, because the lack of gravity--the sensation of freefall--plays a huge role. A panic attack is extended freefall-you are failing, helpless, untethered. On a physical level, you have nothing to push off of, no way to change your situation, you are lost to the void. What's more, though, is that there's nothing in sight in any direction but stars, no sense of direction/home, no one to call out to ("in space, no one can hear you scream", as they say). Panic attacks, for me, are my mind entering this state of desperation. I am disoriented, disconnected from everything around me, and powerless to change anything. A lot of it stems from a sense of being isolated and unable to meaningfully communicate from those around me, but realizing that over and over again rapidly adds an element of hopelessness and despair that I imagine is similar to someone realizing they'll die an icy, lonely death in an incomprehensible vast nothingness, light-years from home.