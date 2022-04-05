Gareth Watkins is a writer currently based in Manchester, UK. He has written for The Los Angeles Review of Books, Tribune, Commune, Vulture and MEL.

We’re miserable. Individualized solutions are at best a crapshoot, quite often unscientific fads, and on occasion more dangerous than the illnesses they were created to cure. The alternative is the “structural problem” model of mental illness, which has much to commend as a base to work from but can easily become an excuse for inactivity and a kind of performative hopelessness in which your sheer depravity and squalor become an indictment of the system and getting better is selling out. If you want, or have, to get better then you find yourself in the Catch-22 Johanna Hedva identifies in Sick Woman Theory: “how do you throw a brick through the window of a bank if you can’t get out of bed?” And how will we ever get out of bed while there are still banks?

What is needed is something that is neither individual therapy nor holding out for a global revolution that the sheer level of mental illness in our society is making increasingly unlikely. A way for people to collectively work through the damage that living in this world inflicts that goes beyond sharing our pain and towards making material changes in our lives and being able to act politically.

The Coming Insurrection, authored by a still-anonymous “Invisible Committee,” was one of the last gasps of the anti-authoritarian, anti-globalization, anti-capitalist era of the radical left that ran from the nineties to 2010s: No Logo, the Battle of Seattle, Adbusters, Atari Teenage Riot, Giorgio Agamben, Change The World Without Taking Power, Propaghandi, Noam Chomsky, Refused, Hardt and Negri’s Empire, then finally its culmination in Occupy. The mood was more anarchist than Marxist, organized labor was barely mentioned, the proletariat replaced by a vague global multitude of activists, squatters and hackers.

The book pushed the anti-authoritarian logic and aesthetic of that time as far as it would go. Every form of organized politics was to be dismissed as reactionary (“The first obstacle every social movement faces (...) are the unions and the entire micro-bureaucracy whose job it is to control the struggle,”) replaced with the committee’s reimagining of the commune as the core unit of revolutionary struggle: