By James Anderson

James Anderson is from Illinois but now resides in Riverside, California. He works as a freelance writer and is a member of the Industrial Workers of the World Freelance Journalists Union (IWW FJU). He previously taught college courses as an adjunct professor. You can read and subscribe to his newsletter at waywards.substack.com .

Although the author hopes to encourage open dialogue about the difficult, stigmatized subject matter discussed in this article, he encourages discretion as regards reading and sharing the reported essay. If you are thinking about ending your life, you can speak with people who want to help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). You can also access the Lifeline Chat to connect with a crisis counselor online, 24/7. The author does not necessarily or explicitly endorse the positions of anyone quoted in the piece. Rather, the essay represents an effort to report on, and an attempt to understand, the perspectives and philosophies of those with relevant experience so as to highlight oft-neglected considerations and break through unproductive taboos.

—

The late Australian writer Annah Faulkner, author of the award-winning debut novel, The Beloved , and of the 2015 work of fiction, Last Day in the Dynamite Factory , composed a literary “ suicide note ” in anticipation of her last day in this corporeal realm, imploring society to honor her right to die by decriminalizing those who would dare assist her while she transitions and by legalizing a lethal drug like nembutal, commonly used to put pets to sleep when they’re suffering.

The Recommendations for Reporting on Suicide caution against sharing contents of a suicide note. The precise rationale for the guideline isn’t explicitly spelled out, but presumably the fear is that doing so will valorize the act and possibly encourage others to take similar action. And most of us would rather people live and enjoy life. But it’s not uncommon for a writer to intentionally disregard the generally sensible recommendations when there appear to be justifiable reasons for doing so.