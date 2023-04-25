By Nat Cohen

Nat Cohen is a Los Angeles based attorney and writer with a background in indigent criminal defense and eviction prevention.

Ted Lasso asking you to be happy.

If you’ve spent time on the internet since 2016, you’ve probably seen the meme: it’s a drawing of two people, with one holding the other’s mouth shut and saying “shhh… let people enjoy things.” The image, drawn by Adam Ellis from a webcomic skewering a sanctimonious nerd who doesn’t like football, has since been deprived of context and embraced by sanctimonious nerds everywhere.

The meme is old in internet years, and probably used with irony more than sincerity these days. But the ethos lives on, and it’s become an inverse of itself: to just let people enjoy things really means you must enjoy things. Your failure to enjoy them could jeopardize someone else’s fun, or, seemingly, their entire sense of self. This phenomenon has been well covered, but less explored is the extent to which it’s metastasized into an assault against anything mean or critical. Positivity and niceness are productive; negativity is a waste of time.

Ed Sheeran recently told Rolling Stone that music streaming services have rendered music critics obsolete: “Why do you need to read a review? Listen to it. It’s freely available!” Buzzfeed’s long standing book review policy is to only provide positive coverage: “Why waste breath talking smack about something?” Buzzfeed just shut down its News division as part of a wider 15% “workforce reduction,” but it’s unclear if the good-vibes-only books section will endure.

Being nice to people is, generally, a good way to live. But niceness can be stultifying, toothless, flattening. Everyone knows the old saying: “If you can't say something nice, don't say nothing at all.” It’s worth asking who wants you to say nothing though, and why.