Liz Winston is a New Yorker, freelance writer, and media strategist. She also has had traumatic experiences with psychiatry and crisis intervention, and because of that, decided to start a peer support group called Rehumanize for survivors of involuntary mental health treatment.

[This interview has been edited and condensed]

I had tried prescription drugs on and off when I was a teenager and in college. My family doctor very casually gave me a Cymbalta prescription, and that didn’t really stick. But when I was 24 I was diagnosed with OCD. I was in such pain mentally that I was not at all critical, or an educated consumer about all of a sudden being put on four different prescription drugs, one of which was to manage the side effects of the other three. I think I really believed when I was told that there was a chemical imbalance in my brain that my brain was innately structured in a way—that I had an overactive amygdala that was like a constant fire alarm, and that my brain doesn’t know how to filter out those alarms. Today I believe OCD is a trauma response. But at the time I believed what the psychiatrist told me, and thought there was something structurally wrong with my brain. I was very devoted, even eager, to be a compliant patient. I would make silly little jokes like, “when it comes to serotonin, if you don’t have homemade, store bought is fine,” or, “my brain was assembled by committee.”