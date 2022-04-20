As someone who had a problematic relationship with drugs (cocaine specifically) in my youth, I can say that it worked in essentially the same way—the same rationalizations, the same endless cycle of faltering attempts to stop, then long periods of use that made me feel terrible, anxious, ashamed.

It feels dramatic to write of social media in such stark language, but that’s the hold it has at times had over my life. At my worst, I realized I would think in tweets, little 280-character musings I turned over and over again in my head as I cooked, jogged, tried to sleep. I was not using the internet, I was the internet, my brain an extension of my Twitter feed (Twitter is my drug of choice, though I think people can be equally addicted to any platform).