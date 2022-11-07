Hi!

Substack just launched a new feature that I’m really curious about. It’s a chat platform within the Substack app. I feel like this will be good way for us to meet each other, for me to share random links, and generally just chill in a place with like-minded people.

It may be a total failure, it may be interesting—we’ll see! But I think it’ll be a fun experiment, so please download the Substack app (if you want) and let’s start chatting!!

Also, as we all know, Twitter is getting worse and worse (and was way before Elon came in), so perhaps this can act as a bit of a replacement.

Instructions from Substack below:

How to get started

Download the app by clicking this link or the button below. Chat is only on iOS for now, but chat is coming to the Android app soon.

Get app

Open the app and tap the Chat icon. It looks like two bubbles in the bottom bar, and you’ll see a row for my chat inside.

That’s it! Jump into my thread to say hi, and if you have any issues, check out Substack’s FAQ.

Join chat