Mental Hellth

Russell McOrmond
6d

While I wish a different phrase than “The Internet” was being used, I agree with the intention of the article.

I believe we are still talking about media concentration. While the underlying technology of “The Internet” was neutral, specific policies were put in place (many based on the USA’s National Information Infrastructure Task Force under Bill Clinton) that recreated the traditional centralized media landscape but without the regulation that previously existed.

While I spent decades opposing the NII policy as it was being pushed onto Canada (through policy laundering/etc — all within the Clinton era, for those who think policies that benefit the right-wing were Republican rather than simply the USA), I saw how existing concentrated media in many countries pushed to ensure that what they were calling “New Media” would become even more concentrated than traditional media.

I wish appropriate regulation would come forward, but from what I’ve seen the confusion that the problem is “The Internet” rather than “media concentration” will cause Anglosphere (and beyond) regulation to make the problem worse.

Hannah Lamb-Vines
6d

thank you for articulating why i find it so freaky when people around me (myself included) start using internet slang as though it’s a natural part of their vocabulary. we are not YAPPERS we are people who enjoy conversation with each other for the love of all that is humanly textured, and so on. the homogenization of our language is chilling not cute.

