The Outside Looks Bad Too
An incarcerated trans woman fears what society has become as she awaits her release.
The author of this piece is a 32-year old trans woman currently incarcerated in the southeastern part of the United States.
Over the last few years, depression and anxiety have become my undesired companions. While I've always been acquainted with both, it seems as if before we were merely neighbors and now we are bedfellows.
I was incarcerated when I was 19 years old. For the past decade, I've bore witness not only to the challenges of the carceral environment, but also to the flailing of a nation wrestling with its own, self-created demons, all from the confines of my prison cell.
As an incarcerated multiracial transsexual woman, I am overwhelmed by the sheer amount of fear-inducing narratives by which we all are bombarded and which portray the most desolate depiction of the world beyond my prison's fences and guard towers. I try to be an informed person, even from my cell, and so I watch all of the channels on our dorm TV: Fox, CNN, MSNBC. I also read the newspapers in the library and the AP on my prison-issued tablet.
Along with my fears about my approaching release, I am slapped with the harsh reality of being free again.
Isolation from the outside world and uncertainties about my future have had a negative impact on my mental wellness. I know I'm not alone in this bout, as the more widespread psychological challenges among those imprisoned continues to be a pointed actuality, revealing the failures in our legal system. I'm left wondering exactly how our country got to this point of upheaval. The echoes of history's injustices reverberate into the present, calling into question the mechanisms that perpetuate inequality and the implications they have on the lives of those on the periphery of society.
The weight of my identity intersects with the harsh realities of incarceration, amplifying the challenges I face within the prison system. Discrimination and violence haunt my every step, but even here the walls of my cell often feel like a haven from a world that seems to have set itself against people like me; people of color, gay and trans people, and those with criminal records. The criminal legal system, in which I've practically been raised, has provoked me to ponder some profound questions about fairness and equality—questions that reverberate through every aspect of our nation's current state.
While providing a window into the outside world, the media has additionally grown into a source of anxiety. Headlines scream of bloodshed, discord, and instability, filling me with dread about what lies beyond these confines. The sensationalism of the media promotes stereotypes, feeding the cycle of misunderstanding and mistrust between a people more powerful and more capable when not divided. Perhaps there's a reason for that?
As an incarcerated trans woman, my path has been complicated by the increasing prevalence of homophobia and transphobia both outside and within the prison system. Discrimination and violence directed at LGBTQ+ people (despite being labeled as aggressors by conservatives) have further heightened my sense of vulnerability and isolation, often leaving me with the feeling of being in fight for my life on a daily basis. In recent years, an alarming pattern of "groomer rhetoric" has emerged that is unfairly and unjustly aimed at portraying trans people altogether as predators.
Trans people's very existence has even been labeled as "corrosive" to American values and society, and also discussed via dehumanizing terms—including calls for our "eradication." Such misinformed narratives perpetuate stereotypes and instill fear, further alienating already marginalized communities. The prejudiced perception of trans individuals as threats to society adds an additional layer of anxiety to my already burdened mind, as I worry about how this damaging rhetoric may affect my future prospects outside of these prison walls.
Rising tensions caused by polarizing rhetoric reverberate within the walls of my cell and my cranium, making me concerned about the difficulties I may face navigating a divided and seemingly feral world after I am released. As a soon-to-be formerly incarcerated person looking to restart my life, I am all too well aware of the obstacles that await me in society. The scarlet letter of my past wrongs serves as a daily reminder of the difficulties I will face as I attempt to repair my life. The two-for-one stigma of a felony record and a prison bid makes it difficult for me to get work, housing, and social acceptability, making my road to redemption difficult.
Escaping the violence behind bars just to be confronted with it on the outside is a frankly terrifying prospect. I long for a world in which compassion and understanding triumph over anger and division, and where varied views are welcomed rather than stifled.
The disgusting nature of a more murderous and unrestrained U.S. police state only multiples my anxieties. The brutality and injustice experienced by vulnerable communities, particularly people of color, highlight the critical need for comprehensive legal system reform. As I consider life outside these prison walls, I am plagued by the thought of encountering injustice once more. Furthermore, the persistence of racism in our society, led by white supremacist ideologues and frequently enmeshed with law enforcement, only serves to perpetuate systemic inequalities.
The effect of a church culture bent on legislating from its convictions provides yet another issue in the field of religious and political landscapes. The conflict between personal religious values and the opposing desire for a more just and inclusive society exacerbates the continuous tensions over differences, prompting me to wonder if acceptance and empathy can genuinely triumph. The church's historical advocacy for the execution of nonconformists has also begun to resurface from the pulpits. Furthermore, the suppression of true Black and Latina heritage, science, and history in public schools complicates my concerns regarding reintegration. The elimination of cultural identity and the maintenance of historical mistakes impede progress toward a society that values diversity and understands the significance of compassion.
Even in the midst of my incarceration, I can still recognize that the possibilities of change and progress lies in the hands of compassionate individuals willing to challenge prejudice, engage in open discourse, and advocate for meaningful advancement of our society, and its systems and institutions. From where I'm sitting, the world may appear to be descending into chaos, but within this chaos lies the potential for transformation and unity. To paraphrase my favorite Maren Morris song: we have way too much in common for us to be at each other's throats.
As I prepare for my eventual release, I must contend with the harrowing circumstances that await me as an ex-felon attempting to reintegrate into a society marked by judgment and suspicion. It is a journey that demands resilience, dedication, and assistance, all of which the existing legal system frequently fails to deliver. My own incarceration experiences give a vivid picture of a failing system. The overrepresentation of vulnerable communities, the paucity of rehabilitative programs, and the severely inadequate mental health care highlight the urgent need for fundamental reform. The status of our criminal justice system says volumes about the values and objectives of our society, exposing difficult realities about the depths of our empathy and compassion.
From where I'm sitting, the world may appear dismal, but I think that, somewhere within the shadows, there flickers a spark of hope.
Thank you for the words you have so eloquently strung together, Anonymous Incarcerated Multiracial Trans Woman! It is amazing to me that with all you see and experience from your barred home, you still believe "there flickers a spark of hope." I often find that spark hard to find, but I hold tight to a faith that lives in the depths of my soul. I believe we are all threaded together at the core of existence, and when depression and anxiety threaten to engulf me, I go deep within and wrap my material self in that faith. Every day I struggle to find a way to stand against the hate and injustice that has become so pervasive in our country. I stand with you; let's be part of those unwilling to give in to that worldview.
Our Sibling,
Your beautiful words cascade into my soul, all be it from a very different place. Oceans apart.
I hope I can somehow send you all the TransLove, Transhealing, TransJoy, Transwellbeing and TransLibaration You unquestionably deserve, a gentle safe embrace radiating into each of your steps, every breath, beautiful multiracial trans woman. You glow, in the words you craft.
Thank you, and for sharing your gift.
I wish you could see, in so many ways; you are this hope too. Seriously. What you’ve been through, my love. Yes, you are right, this is a failure of humanity, as much as complex systemic harms and barriers in the many intersectional inequalities we face.
Yes you are right, we will overcome this too.
We deserve equality, equity & respect.
Oh holy hell. Yes… I’m not sure Fox News etc, is the most inclusive news outlet… maybe even a bit notorious for transphobic narratives. Across the pond, in the U.K… I can’t say it’s much better in some of the media. Please know… as much as we have this, unprecedented level of hate; for so many reasons, and arguably in many places, it is getting worse, you are entirely on point with this.
As much as that is real. We have to be careful.
It’s also because, we have unprecedented love, inclusions, and progress in places too.
Not in anyway to minimise the harms or sufferings we face, in this ongoing fight for existence.
We have more of us able to fight, and there will only be more of us.
We have more support services and grassroots orgs than ever existed made by us for us too.
I have no doubt you have the ability to be the most wonderful part of our community too, please trust there will be many who can feel you and already are.
Breathe in those hard moments knowing, please.
You have talent and power in your words, your thoughts and feelings. Beautiful soul.
You have a community, who love you.
We agree with you.
You will find your community, across our globe of rainbow people, not to minimise; minority stress, pressures and hate, do create difficulties in our community, I wish I could tell you we are more unified than we are. There is a lot of work to do.
We need you.
Unfortunately, yes many of us are isolated too.
Especially folk in wheelchairs like me :) it’s not the same, but .. many will have some understanding.
Ofcourse you are aware the power of your experience to educate us; finding healthy ways we can share and grow away from this.
(Reality is .. very human too Ofc!)
Your are entirely valid in your concerns.
There are many places still unsafe.
Please be, careful. You deserve to find your feet, finding places you love, where you can love you too, free to explore a million and one + ways to explore that, or just kick back and chill. For a moment.
Religion!! Ha, well it’s actually quite interesting, some amazing queer minds have researched across a few religions, past and present; we have strong evidence to suggest… we have always existed and there are many representations extending into ancient civilisations. We have a rich history sister.
There is so much to look forwards to. Still so much to learn and explore, for all of us. I’m likely behind on some of the books in this moment.
I tell you what scares me; our kids, they are as inspirational as they are wayyy ahead, it’s a bit intimidating. Even possible to get a bit overwhelmed, dare I say it, even so saturated (by performative inclusion) in places.. it’s possible to get quite bored and make jokes about it. With folk who will laugh with you.
Hey you, god damn wise worded beautiful multiracial trans woman. We hear you.
I’m sorry my love, the world still ain’t built for us, yes… endless asshats.. but also… endless unconditional lgbtqia+ community love in places too. It does exist. You already have it.
Feel it swell in your soul, gently there. Like air. I wish I could bathe you in a sea of it, trans goddess, (oh yes! There are parties to look forwards to, don’t forget, book shops still exist! quiet cosy dinners, coffees in café just people watching. Natural being, you are Nature, naturally you belong with us. Out here.
Streets glittered, rainbow flagged. Whole neighbours and cities. Places our flags fly free in sunset breeze… still fresh and waiting, willing us sun rising into another day.
These.. places that call themselves ‘news’ outlets like fox … I could be wrong, I think they minimise how well we do, not just that, same sad old demonisation transphobic rhetoric blah. (Respecting, hate is still fresh, not just old too).
But we are fresh too -
It’s time to bloom xX
Oh the ART to sibling, something to look forwards to. Our siblings have made. You will enjoy; and so many people will enjoy you. Openly. I bet, you’ll get lost in lgbtqia+ shops, centres, little sanctuaries, we can just be. Together. Peaceful moments.
You will find safe spaces.
I can’t promise immediately, but just like you, we do exist. You are not alone sister.
You will find people, who will love you, accept you, celebrate you.
I can promise we exist around this earth.
We share too many of similar hardships, not to fight together.
You can and will find people who will have your back, and tell you that is where the sun shines! (in the most loving way, sweet moments between your friends).
The protests sibling… ah you are going love them, as much as yes. It’s a protest just to stay alive, even closeted, stealthing; too many places we are apparently illegal… one was too much, yes we loose to many, still.
We have a right to live quietly. Hopefully.
We do have more prides protests and celebrations than ever too.
I’d love to have this conversation with you over tea, perhaps many would.
So many people complain, even; some these prides have become too commercial and these cisgender-heterosexual ‘play gay for the day’ and try to profiteer… I suppose that means we are worth something?
We have protests and prides, both political and celebration…. Picket lines and ones safe enough, I can take my trans kids, with designated kids areas for our families, with craft activities and security, to protect us from them. Sometimes.
There is one in Brazil, I’ve not been too so I will copy and paste;
“The Sao Paulo Gay Pride in Brazil is considered the biggest gay Pride parade in the world (holding the record in the Guinness Book of World Records). Officially a five-day event, the party starts 3 weeks before with events such as concerts and performances, cultural fairs, street markets and more.” - Alexander Goldsmith. (Who made an online guide… New York; is apparently 1st place, Brazil is 2nd).
Sister, hold your fears, in equal measure of your joys; if that’s the only equality we can have.
There might even be times, you need alone time, because you have so many friends.
Personally, I think, the… ignorant imbecilic criminal stupidity of transphobic idiots… is because we are also on the cusp of having the most trans support and allyship we have ever had too.
Globally, (alright, we do have a long way to go), arguably; many are achieving great change too. Even gently everyday, we deserve wellbeing and health.
Spain is very inspiring, in small example; “transition is enabled with self identification, joining Argentina, Belgium, Colombia, Denmark, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Portugal, and Uruguay that have also have gender recognition procedures that foreground individual autonomy.”
I copied and pasted the above, don’t worry it won’t be a thing you are expected to remember everything all the time. Take your time. It’s yours
Respecting nothing is perfect…
“We have The World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), an interdisciplinary professional association with more than 700 members worldwide.
According to ‘hrc.org’, there are an estimated 2 million trans people in America.
As far as I’m aware, so far we can evidence approximately 2%- 6%(Switzerland) of any nations population is trans.
It’s currently estimated around 5% of young adults in America identify as trans, nonbinary or gender fluid.”
(There are many people who might contest this Ofc…).
Shhhhh…. There are more of us than ever :)
I hope that makes you smile <3
As much hate as you may read, that is thrown at you, around you, or has been.
Please know, out here.
There is also immense community love for you.
Endless unconditional safe respecting community and trans family love with gentle strength to you valid sister,
- from a random 33yr old trans dad. U.k/ ‘terf island’ :)
- (I’m not saying it’s easy!).