by Evan Malmgren

Evan Malmgren is a school bus driver and freelance writer based in Madison, Wisconsin. He is currently working on a book about people trying to live “off the grid” in modern America.

Around this time last year, my inner world was in shambles: I was socially withdrawn, badly addicted to prescription amphetamines, and mired in an abusive relationship that had grown to eclipse much of my life. My outlook had turned bleak, yet I was nonetheless making steady progress towards a range of somewhat arbitrary personal goals: I was teaching a course at The New School, on the verge of closing a book deal, and plugging away at a handful of features that, unfortunately, either stalled out or got killed when it became unavoidably obvious by the early summer that I was losing my grip on reality.

One of the problems with human beings is that we can be too good at pressing ahead when we desperately need to slow down. We can go about habits, cycles, and routines on autopilot for months or decades at a time without examining whether they are truly serving our needs; we can pursue ambitions regardless of their correlations to happiness or personal fulfillment. If we do this for long enough without checking in on ourselves and performing basic maintenance, as I learned the hard way, we run the risk of breaking down in dramatic fashion.