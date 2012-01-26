Mental Hellth
How Capitalism Rewards the Least Ethical Brain Science
A neuroscience PhD dishes on the terrible science being put out by U.S. universities, and how it convinces the general public that we know more about t…
P.E. Moskowitz
Feb 18
The BuzzFeedification of Mental Health
Did you know that the founder of BuzzFeed predicted that we'd all be yelling at each other about ADHD 25 years ago (kinda)?
P.E. Moskowitz
Feb 10
'Drugs are just drugs': America's deadly, retrograde view of pleasure and pain
[PAID] Drug policy journalist Zachary Siegel breaks down all the wrong ways we think about drugs.
P.E. Moskowitz
Jan 26
A student therapist tells all: snake oil cures and broken treatment methods
“[We’re] relying on interventions that I cannot help but feel are total bullshit.”
P.E. Moskowitz
Jan 13
New Year's Dissolution
Learning to accept how deeply fucked everything is, but in a self-care way.
P.E. Moskowitz
Dec 29, 2020
Surveilled and Sick: The Life of American Students During COVID.
[FREE VERSION] One high school teacher breaks down how COVID exacerbated the disillusionment of young people.
P.E. Moskowitz
Dec 18, 2020
Surveilled and Sick: The Life of American Students During COVID.
[Subscriber version] One high school teacher breaks down how COVID exacerbated the disillusionment of young people.
P.E. Moskowitz
Dec 18, 2020
Are we really sick? Yes.
Theory Time: Peter Sedgwick's Psycho Politics and challenging notions of physical and mental illness.
P.E. Moskowitz
Dec 7, 2020
The Isolation, Atomization, and Desperation of the American Worker
A Target employee and labor organizer talks about how to break through mental alienation.
P.E. Moskowitz
Nov 27, 2020
Are you afraid of cumming?
Fear of desire in a world meant to scare us; plus: links!
P.E. Moskowitz
Nov 16, 2020
SSRI Stories: The Terror of Withdrawal
"What I experienced during withdrawal is outside the scope of what a human is capable of feeling without chemical manipulation. Our language doesn't ha…
P.E. Moskowitz
Nov 9, 2020
"We're wired to resist uncertainty"
Chris Stedman on OCD, creating rituals through the internet, and learning to see our problems as collective.
P.E. Moskowitz
Nov 3, 2020
